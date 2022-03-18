Local

Indianapolis man dies in van-semi crash at I-465 exit

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 53-year-old Indianapolis man died when his van crashed into a semitractor-trailer Friday afternoon at an I-465 interchange on the city’s southeast side, Indiana State Police say.

James W. Simison died in the crash, says a news release issued Friday night by Capt. Ron Galaviz, chief public information officer for Indiana State Police.

Simison was driving a 2018 Ford Transit van on southbound I-465 when he took the Southeastern Parkway exit and struck the rear of a slow-moving semi about 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Eduardo Martinez Escobedo, 40, from Mexico, was driving the 2020 Peterbilt semi; he was not hurt in the crash.

Police have not completed their investigation, but do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Check the Storm Track 8 radar, forecast

Weather /

Seattle company to acquire assets of Carmel firm

Inside INdiana Business /

Diabetics may increase life span by making this one simple change

Medical /

Republic seeks to hire more women for aviation careers

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.