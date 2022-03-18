Local

Indianapolis man dies in van-semi crash at I-465 exit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 53-year-old Indianapolis man died when his van crashed into a semitractor-trailer Friday afternoon at an I-465 interchange on the city’s southeast side, Indiana State Police say.

James W. Simison died in the crash, says a news release issued Friday night by Capt. Ron Galaviz, chief public information officer for Indiana State Police.

Simison was driving a 2018 Ford Transit van on southbound I-465 when he took the Southeastern Parkway exit and struck the rear of a slow-moving semi about 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Eduardo Martinez Escobedo, 40, from Mexico, was driving the 2020 Peterbilt semi; he was not hurt in the crash.

Police have not completed their investigation, but do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash