Indianapolis Public Library presents free Holiday Concert Series across branches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library is bringing holiday joy to its community with the Holiday Concert Series, featuring a variety of musical genres from classical violin to mariachi and jazz.

The free events are taking place at different branches, providing a festive and inclusive atmosphere for people of all ages. Organizers aim to offer the public diverse options for enjoying live music, discovering new reads, and immersing themselves in holiday-themed performances.

Jill Edwards, representative of the Indianapolis Public Library, shared the mission behind the series, “Having different holiday concerts at the end of the year, we try to make them broad and inclusive, reaching out to branches. This ensures that individuals who may not be able or comfortable attending the Central Library for our regular concert series have the opportunity to experience live music in their familiar branch. We have three different musical groups performing various styles of music, providing the chance to hear something exciting or perhaps undiscovered”

Friday highlights include Mariachi Sol Jalisciense at Fort Ben and the Indiana Chamber Players at the Lawrence branch, offering a diverse musical experience for attendees. As the Holiday Concert Series continues, the next and final classical music concert is scheduled at Central Library on Dec. 14.