Indianapolis Zoo acquires land for expansion

Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has reached a deal to acquire 26.5 acres for future expansion.

The zoo purchased 16.5 acres across the street from Ambrose Property Group. The group donated an additional 10 to the zoo.

The zoo says the deal will allow animal areas and “educational programming” to move into what is currently the parking lot.

Ambrose had originally planned to develop the area, formerly General Motors stamping plant, into a mixed-use space. That plan was recently cancelled. The entire space covers 103 acres.

