Indy Parks launches free weekly art program for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Indy Parks launched a free weekly community art program for kids ages 5 to 12. The programs are taking place at 14 locations across the city until May 1.

The “Arts for All” program allows kids to create a new arts and crafts project that they take home on the same day.

The programs are free, and no registration is required.

Call the local “Arts for All” program location closest to you for more details.

Program locations and times

Broad Ripple Park Family Center

1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Christian Park Center

4125 English Ave.

Fridays, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Eagle Creek Ornithology Center

6515 Delong Rd.

Saturdays, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Ellenberger Park Family Center

5301 E. St. Clair St.

Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m.

Frederick Douglas Park Family Center

1616 E. 25th St.

Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.

Garfield Park Burello Family Center

2345 Pagoda Drive

Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.

Indy Island Aquatic Center at Raymond Park

8575 E. Raymond St.

Fridays, 5-6 p.m.

Krannert Park Family Center

605 S. High School Road

Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m.

Municipal Gardens Family Center

1831 Lafayette Road

Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Rhodius Park Family Center

1720 W. Wilkins St.

Mondays, 3-4 p.m.

Stanley Strader Park Family Center

2850 Bethel Ave.

Date/time TBD

Thatcher Park Family Center

4649 W. Vermont St.

Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m.

Pride Park

1129 Vandeman St.

Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Windsor Village Park Family Center

6510 E. 25th St.

Saturdays, 2-3 p.m.

