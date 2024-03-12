Indy Parks launches free weekly art program for kids
INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Indy Parks launched a free weekly community art program for kids ages 5 to 12. The programs are taking place at 14 locations across the city until May 1.
The “Arts for All” program allows kids to create a new arts and crafts project that they take home on the same day.
The programs are free, and no registration is required.
Call the local “Arts for All” program location closest to you for more details.
Program locations and times
Broad Ripple Park Family Center
1426 Broad Ripple Ave.
Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
4125 English Ave.
Fridays, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Eagle Creek Ornithology Center
6515 Delong Rd.
Saturdays, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Ellenberger Park Family Center
5301 E. St. Clair St.
Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m.
Frederick Douglas Park Family Center
1616 E. 25th St.
Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.
Garfield Park Burello Family Center
2345 Pagoda Drive
Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.
Indy Island Aquatic Center at Raymond Park
8575 E. Raymond St.
Fridays, 5-6 p.m.
605 S. High School Road
Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m.
Municipal Gardens Family Center
1831 Lafayette Road
Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
1720 W. Wilkins St.
Mondays, 3-4 p.m.
Stanley Strader Park Family Center
2850 Bethel Ave.
Date/time TBD
4649 W. Vermont St.
Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m.
1129 Vandeman St.
Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Windsor Village Park Family Center
6510 E. 25th St.
Saturdays, 2-3 p.m.
Mirror Indy reporter Enrique Saenz covers west Indianapolis. Contact him at 317-983-4203 or enrique.saenz@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @heyEnriqueSaenz