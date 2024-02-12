IndyGo employee rescued after he got stuck under bus

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a "lift assist" involving a man trapped under an IndyGo bus at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 12, 2024, at East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IndyGo employee on Monday afternoon was checking out the underside of one of the public transportation provider’s buses and got stuck, leading Indianapolis Fire Department to a rescue.

The fire department did not identify the employee in information shared on social media. The employee was alert and unharmed when the rescue crew arrived.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the “lift assist” at 2:15 p.m. Monday at East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue. That’s in a commercial area that includes two drugstores, a gas station, a restaurant and several retailers.

A tactical team stabilized the bus and used airbags to lift it off the man by 2:30 p.m., the social media post said.

The employee was checked at the scene for injuries.

