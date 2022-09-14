Local

Judge sets hearing next month in ACLU abortion lawsuit 2

Abortion-rights protesters fill Indiana Statehouse corridors and cheer outside legislative chambers, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, as lawmakers vote to concur on a near-total abortion ban, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County judge has set a hearing for Oct. 14 in one of two ACLU lawsuits challenging Indiana’s new ban on nearly all abortions.

The hearing will be for oral arguments on a preliminary injunction to block enforcement.

This is the lawsuit that claims the abortion ban violates RFRA.

The timing of the hearing for October, and one for next week on an ACLU suit in Monroe County, means barring some last minute activity, Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion will take effect tomorrow.