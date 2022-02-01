Local

Kicking off the Winter Olympics with ‘We Get Up Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2022 Winter Olympics is this month and Tuesday is the kick off to national “We Get Up Day.”

With three days to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics, Michelle Study-Campbell, the Winter Club Indianapolis President said, “We Get Up Day is a month long celebration of the resilience it takes to try, fall, and get up in figure skating and in life.”

The campaign started in 2017 and the goal is to attract new skaters.

According to Google Trends, figure skating is the most popular Winter Olympic sport in the United States.

You can use the hashtag #WeGetUp on social media.

