Local

Lafayette to honor man who rescued 5 children from burning home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Video from Lafayette Fire Department shows the moments a Lafayette man jumped into action to save the lives of five children from a burning home.

Police say Nicholas Bostic, 25, jumped through the window of a second-story house and landed on the ground with a 6-year-old who was trapped inside during the early Monday morning fire.

Authorities say the child was mostly uninjured.

Bostic told authorities he got into the home through the back door and started warning those inside of the fire. His yelling woke up four kids — ranging in ages from 1 to 18, according to police — and helped them escape the blaze.

The kids told Bostic another child was still inside and without hesitation ran back in to save them.

He told firefighters that the smoke was so thick that he couldn’t see anything in front of him.

Crews on scene say Bostic was seriously injured and had to be flown to Indianapolis for treatment. He has since recovered and is expected to be OK.

Bostic will be honored on Aug. 2 at a Lafayette Aviators baseball game.

The city government provided added details in a Thursday Facebook post. It read in part, “Nicholas Bostic’s heroic actions saved lives. His selflessness exhibited when he rushed into a burning Lafayette home to save children trapped inside is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger.”