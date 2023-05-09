Last week for the Decorators’ Show House and Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is the last week for the 62nd annual Indianapolis Decorators’ Show House & Gardens. This year the event is raising money to help mental health facilities at Eskenazi.

The Show House is hosted by the St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild, with help from dozens of local artists and designers. This year’s featured residence to be toured is the ‘Failey House.’ It is located at 57 E. 57th Street and will be open through Mother’s Day.

This year’s home is named ‘The Failey House,’ as the Failey family owned the home for 82 years. A lovely green arbor over the front door welcomes all who pass under it and tour the house. Interior Designers and Landscapers have transformed the elegant residence in the historic Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

This event runs until May 14 with proceeds benefiting the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Professional Development Center at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Touring the historic house will help St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild with its goal of raising $1 million dollars for the Eskenazi Health Behavioral Health Academy.

According to Eskenazi Health, The John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Professional Development Center at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center aims to build a comprehensive workforce development plan that encompasses all disciplines of mental health care, offering professional experience and support in order to create a talent pipeline from which Eskenazi Health can hire and continue to invest in employees’ growth and development while increasing the number of mental health providers in the community.

Tickets can be ordered online, here. They are $30 for adults and $15 for children 5-12 years old.

HOURS:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, Mother’s Day: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.