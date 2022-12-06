Local

Local rescue dog to play in Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis rescue dog will play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX in February.

Little Mighty, a rescue dog from IndyHumane will play on Team Ruff at the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

The Puppy Bowl takes place on the day of the Super Bowl each year. The game features adoptable puppies from across the U.S., from a Native American organization, Dominica and the West Indies.

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues from 34 states. There will be a pre-game show on Animal Planet and Discovery+ at 1 p.m.