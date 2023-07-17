Search
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on northwest side

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side, police say.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a crash in the 4400 block of North High School Road. When officers arrived, they located a man in critical condition.

The man was transported from the scene to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police say the incident was a single-vehicle crash and the man was the only occupant in the vehicle. The vehicle was driven off the road and struck a pole.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the man or the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

