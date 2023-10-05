Momo the monkey captured after chase through Indianapolis neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The monkey named Momo was captured Thursday morning after an hours-long chase through the Irongate neighborhood on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department assisted Indianapolis Animal Care Services with searching for Momo, who was on the loose in the Irongate neighborhood shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to an IMPD post on X Thursday morning, “Momo the monkey has been captured safely. That was more than enough monkey business for us. Thank you all for your assistance.”

Police told News 8 that Momo was found in a vacant house, and the owner went inside and retrieved him.

Indianapolis Animal Care and Control has Momo in custody.