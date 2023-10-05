Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are assisting Indianapolis Animal Care Services with searching for a monkey on the loose in the Irongate neighborhood on the city’s east side Wednesday.
According to an IMPD tweet, there are reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but police couldn’t confirm if the injuries are from bites.
IMPD is assisting @INDYACS with a monkey on the loose near 500 Ironridge Ct (south of E Washington St and S Mitthoefer Rd).
