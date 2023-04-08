Motorcyclist dies in crash on Richmond street

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Richmond died Friday in a crash on a city street, police say.

Investigators believe Zachary H. Perkins was northbound about 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Liberty Avenue. That’s in a residential area along the East Fork of the Whitewater River near South L Street.

Witness statements and investigators’ evidence showed Perkins was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Perkins was thrown from the motorcycle, which struck a utility pole, said a Facebook post from Lt. Donnie Benedict with the Richmond Police Department traffic division. Perkins died at the crash scene.