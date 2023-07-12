Need an adventurous, cream-cheese-loving, four-legged buddy? Meet Kane the Pit Bull

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society of Boone County is seeking the public’s help in finding a new home for their adventurous and beloved pit bull, Kane.

Kane is a 3- or 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been at the shelter the longest, spending a total of 1,035 days at the shelter.

Volunteers who have worked with Kane say he was picked up as a stray in September 2020. He stayed with a family for a short time, but was returned. Kane has been at the humane society ever since.

They also say they have spent many hours working with Kane, giving him plenty of positive reinforcement to rebuild Kane’s trust and form a bond with him. Once Kane becomes comfortable, his trust is unshakable.

Susan Austin, the executive director of the humane society, describes Kane as “a heart dog. He’s one you won’t recover from losing.”

As Kane has spent much of his time at the shelter, volunteers say he’ll need patient caretakers as he figures out the world outside his kennel. Betsy, a volunteer at the shelter, says he’d work well with a “self-confident dog.”

“With a proper introduction to a self-confident dog, he’d work well with other dogs, just to have another dog show him how to be a dog,” Betsy said. “He’s like a puppy in an adult dog’s body, the real world will be new to him.”

Kane is a natural homebody that doesn’t require much outside caring adults, a yard to romp in, a couch to nap on, and tons of love and belly scratches.

He is also quite fond of cream cheese.

Kane is up for adoption and is available to foster. Adoption fees are $175 for adult dogs and $200 for puppies. All animals are spayed or neutered, and are up-to-date on vaccines and other tests.

Kane and volunteers from the shelter will be at an informational event Saturday at the Petco in Whitestown, located in The Shoppes at Whitestown. The event is set to run from 12 – 3 p.m.

The shelter also partners with Pets for Patriots, an organization that works to give the gifts of love and joy to veterans by finding them a pet companion.

To learn about Kane, the Humane Society of Boone County, and other information, visit the shelter’s website.