Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Report: Hybrid workers still at risk of burnout

Work is more flexible than ever, but hybrid and remote employees are still at risk of burning out.

The Washington Post reports constant digital communication in today’s working world may even lead to more stress and exhaustion.

Around 29% of workers say their jobs are stressful nearly all the time, according to pew research, reflecting a record high level of stress from the pandemic that still hasn’t subsided.

Buffalo Wild Wings to start boneless wing deal

If you’re a fan of boneless wings, Buffalo Wild Wings has a promotion you can take advantage of. B-Dubs is offering an all-you-can-eat deal on boneless wings and fries for $10.99 every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time. This offer is available for dine-in only.

Apple to launch slimmer version of iPhone

Apple is developing a slimmer version of the iPhone that is likely to be launched by 2025, The Information reported Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the project.

The potential thinner version is likely to be priced higher than Apple’s iPhone Pro Max, and is expected to be launched with the iPhone 17 in September 2025.

Report: Consumers not making big purchases

Some consumers are pushing off making big purchases for things like furniture or pools as they deal with high interest rates and inflation.

Corporate executives have said in earnings calls over the past month or so, that customers are not interested in shelling out money for big ticket items for their backyards.

The National Retail Federation says consumers are very, very price sensitive right now.

Report: Being online boosts users moods

Many studies have highlighted the negative impacts of spending time online, but new research suggests that using the internet has a strong link to positive wellbeing.

Academics at the University of Oxford and Tilburg University in the Netherlands looked at data on 2.4 million people aged 15 to 99 over 16 years in 168 countries and modeled this against eight wellbeing indicators, including life satisfaction, daily experiences, social and physical wellbeing.

They found that those who used the internet had better physical and mental health than those who avoided it.