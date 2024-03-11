New law overturns 21 local ordinances banning pet stores, puppy mill sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — House Bill 1412 requires breeders to register with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, and creates health and safety standards.

The Humane Society and other animal rights groups said this new law strips local governments of their ability to ban pet stores and the sale of animals from so-called puppy mills.

“I think it’s a ridiculous overstep of local control,” said Samantha Chapman, the Indiana State Director of the Humane Society of the United States.

Chapman told News 8 that this law would overturn 21 local ordinances that regulated or banned pet stores in local cities and counties.

Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Carmel are just some of the communities that have ordinances limiting sales in pet stores.

“I want to be clear,” Chapman said. “This bill was introduced for one sole purpose, and that was to reverse 21 local ordinances that have been passed across the state that regulate the sale of dogs and cats in retail establishments.”

The bill requires stores to source from USDA-licensed breeders that had no direct violations in the last two years.

The Humane Society said the USDA rarely issues these violations despite operating under what the Humane Society identifies as inhumane living conditions.

“There are thousands of dogs suffering in puppy mills, and we know that pet stores that sell puppies are sourcing from inhumane puppy mills because responsible breeders do not sell their dogs to pet stores,” said Chapman.

Chapman said pet stores want to sell as many pets as possible so sales are rushed and done without due diligence.

“The sales model where if you go into a puppy selling pet store is to get a puppy in your hands as quickly as possible,” Chapman said. “To have you sign on the dotted line.”

The Humane Society said a good breeder should meet the family and allow them to return the dog if it’s not a good fit.

“Puppy-selling pet stores oftentimes do not take back their puppies,” Chapman said. “So, oftentimes when these dogs are surrendered, they go to our local shelters.”

The bill does not provide additional funding to enforce these health and safety new regulations, or to help shelters if they see an increase in pets.

“I think for localities, it’s a big issue because there is no state funding for animal control,” Chapman said. “So, for the state to completely preempt localities is concerning and frustrating.”

News 8 contacted the authors of this bill, but did not hear back. This law will go into effect on July 1.

Those interested in learning more about Humane Society-recommended breeders can reference the Canine Care Certified national certification program. This is managed by Purdue University.

Chapman also recommended the American Kennel Club directory of responsible breeders. This can be filtered by breed, gender and location on their website.