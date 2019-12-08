Over 60 firearms collected at church’s annual buy back

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some community leaders called a cease-fire Saturday to give people the opportunity to surrender their guns for cash.

The gun buy back event was at Messiah Baptist Church on 38th Street. The church’s pastor, Stephen Clay, says it’s all in an effort to make Indianapolis safer.

“In terms of traffic, we have been moving here since 12 noon. We have collected over 60 guns today at this time. So we are moving steadily, and that’s 60 guns that that will not be used in the commission of a crime today and when you look at it from that perspective it makes it well worth an effort investing in.”

The church has had the gun buy back program for multiple years.

