Local

Part of Brownsburg HS band in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade stuck in Indy after flight canceled

LATEST: Second flight was boarding shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday after delays with the airline at Indianapolis International Airport. The third group of three could not be rescheduled today by the airline. The students were returning home to try again Wednesday, the band says.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Brownsburg High School band got one final practice in Monday before heading to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The Sound of Brownsburg” is the only band from Indiana participating in the parade.

The school is sending 150 students to perform in the Big Apple and another 300 are going to cheer them on.

The band leaves bright and early Tuesday morning.

WISH-TV photographer Andy Garrison has the inside scoop on the band’s last chance to put on the finishing touches before the big day.