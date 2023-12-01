Pedestrian in critical condition after southeast side crash

Photo of scene at Southeastern Avenue (WISH PHOTO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was in critical condition Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 2000 block of English Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. That is near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and South Rural Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic will be impacted until the investigation is complete. All drivers and pedestrians were asked to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.