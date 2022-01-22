Local

Pet Pals TV: Prize grows for conservation work in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Alie Pflum, the Indianapolis Zoo’s conservation public relations specialist.

They discussed how the prestigious Indianapolis Prize has been expanded, how the zoo supports conservation efforts and the importance of investing in conservation.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.