Local

Pet Pals TV: Prize grows for conservation work in Indiana

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Alie Pflum, the Indianapolis Zoo’s conservation public relations specialist.

They discussed how the prestigious Indianapolis Prize has been expanded, how the zoo supports conservation efforts and the importance of investing in conservation.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Snow Force drivers to be deployed Saturday night

Weather Stories /

Indy Home Show returns for 100th year

Local /

Realtor discusses housing market expectations for 2022

Local /

Woman charged after threatening to bring ‘every single gun loaded and ready’ if her children had to wear masks at school

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.