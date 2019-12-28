Pet Pals TV: Rescuing a Great Pyrenees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pets Pals TV shares an informative and fun story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by the WISH-TV studios with Jane Rose and a pair of Great Pyrenees.

Rose has been running the Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue for 17 years.

“When you’re rescuing a 150-pound dogs, that’s a lot,” said Spitler.

Rose said the rescue currently has about 28 dogs looking for a new home.

“Most of them (rescues) come in from animal shelters because the stray away,” said Rose. “So if you don’t have a fence, those guys are gone.”

Click the video to learn more about the breed and the Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue.