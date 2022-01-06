Local

Plan ahead before parking for College Football Playoff events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Host Committee of the College Football Playoff is urging fans to plan ahead before attending events, including the championship game itself.

The committee estimates 73,000 parking spaces are available throughout downtown Indianapolis. Those spots include garages, street-side spots and lots.

Kevin Martin with Parkfirst.net says he’s already presold most of the 500 spaces he owns around Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We do have more distant lots on South Meridian (Street), and those are $45. Those we’re having a harder time selling than these closer ones,” Martin said.

He expects the national championship game to be the busiest event at Lucas Oil Stadium since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

“It should be a little bit bigger than the Big 10 (championships). We’re getting a lot more calls. We’re getting a little bit more per car, which that is typically bigger than some of the Colts games, if not, all the Colts games,” Martin said.

Martin charges anywhere from $300 for recreational vehicles to $60 for cars.

For those who want to attend events closer to downtown, Monument Circle and Georgia Street are closed for three days of concerts and fan events.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Playoff Fan Central happens at the Indiana Convention Center at 10 a.m. Later that evening on each of those days, several concerts will happen on Monument Circle.

The host committee says the events are set up so that you can come early and park your car in one spot all day.

A 5K run will happen Sunday, starting and ending at the Indiana Convention Center.

“The 5K starts at 10 a.m., and it’s a 5K — it’s kind of finite in its duration. You’ll have no problem in the morning getting downtown and finding parking in plenty of time. The 5K will wind up before the big concerts get going in the afternoon,” said Mark Howell, Indianapolis Host Committee chair.

For people who plan on attending the events or the game itself, many parking companies allow motorists to reserve spots in advance through websites.