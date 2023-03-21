Police to discuss next steps in search for missing Eaton teen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday marks the fifth day in the search for missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris.

Eaton police took to Facebook to share they will meet today with other agencies to discuss how they plan to proceed. Law enforcement officials are desperate to bring the teen home. They believe he is in extreme danger. Police ended yesterday’s search at sundown with no new information coming to light. Other search efforts have included boats, drones, and bloodhounds. So far, they’ve had no luck.

Morris is described as wearing glasses, a white shirt with black writing on the front, red and black shorts, and black shoes. Police say Morris was last seen on Indiana Avenue in Eaton Thursday night. The Eaton Police Deputy Chief, Chris Liggett, issued a new plea Monday night.

“At this time, we’re still looking at other avenues, and we have no new leads or information. We’re kind of at a standstill right now, so anything that you guys may know that can help bring Scotty home or to us, that would be greatly appreciated,” Liggett said.

The police also took the time to address rumors circulating on social media about Morris’s appearance, stating that his haircut had been cut before his disappearance.

“That was not done the night of. That was done days prior, but we wanted to squash these rumors we’re hearing on social media. We want Scottie home safe,” Liggett said.

Police believe he could be in extreme danger. Anyone with information about Morris’s whereabouts should contact the police.