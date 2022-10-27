Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Westfield vs. Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is in playoff mode and this week’s action includes a sectional semifinal matchup between two Hamilton County rivals.

The Friday night meeting between Westfield High School and Carmel High School is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” Football fans can catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 2.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“Both teams are 6-3, so that kind of signifies (the rivalry) right there. What is also unique though is that, you know, these two are counting arrivals that see each other in virtually every sport,” Rakestraw said.

Rakestraw says Westfield is a strong team but lost some key players over the summer.

“As far as the Shamrocks are concerned, they are the two-time defending runners-up in 6A, but have graduated a lot of those key pieces that got them to those back-to-back matchups against Center Grove. They’re playing a lot of sophomores and juniors with the exception of Cole Ballard on offense and Tyler Dikos, still the leading tackler on defense. And you hear that last name, Ballard? That’s the son of Chris Ballard, the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts. Cole’s a very tough player, accurate passer, good runner as well.”

Westfield head coach Jake Gilbert has built a “great program,” but Carmel is solid nearly every year, according to Rakestraw.

“Very good on defense and I think this year’s Carmel team is a bit more defensive, already, and maybe more than they’ve been from an offensive standpoint the last few years.”

The Friday night lights will be bright at schools across the state as teams from Class 5A and 6A return to the gridiron after an off-week.

“There’s a lot of schools, a lot of really good teams. Ben Davis, Brownsburg, Center Grove, Warren Central, Carmel, and Westfield are to make their postseason debut this week, a lot of those teams after playing a physical and rough schedule,” Rakestraw said.

You can catch every play of our matchup between Westfield and Carmel live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.