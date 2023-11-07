Puppy abandoned at Indianapolis airport; animal shelter seeking answers

Boeing, the puppy who was abandoned at the Indianapolis International Airport on Nov. 6, 2023. The Speedway Animal Rescue is seeking answers in order to find Boeing's owner and provide him the best care possible. (Provided Photo/Speedway Animal Rescue)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Speedway Animal Rescue is seeking answers after a puppy was abandoned at the Indianapolis International Airport on Monday.

The rescue posted on social media that the dog, whom the shelter has named Boeing, was left behind at the airport. The post read, “Our guess is that (the dog) did not have a health certificate and the owner had to make a choice.”

The shelter says that Boeing is about 4 – 5 months old, has stitches on his front leg, and a body bandage. Boeing is neutered and does not have a microchip. The shelter also says he is safe and sound living with a foster.

“If you are the owner, please contact us,” the rescue said on social media. “You will not get in trouble. Your dog is safe, we just want information so that we can keep an eye on his injuries and better understand what he may need.”

The rescue also asks that if you are a veterinarian or vet tech who might recognize Boeing, contact the shelter.