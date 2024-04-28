Race Away From Domestic Violence 5K to hit the streets of Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 21st annual Race Away From Domestic Violence 5K will hit the streets of Indianapolis this summer, all with the hopes of raising awareness and eliminating domestic violence.

The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Domestic Violence Network are organizing the event.

In a news release, organizers said, “Over the past 20 years, ICADV has raised over $400,000 from this event to directly impact survivors by supporting the resources and programs that are most impactful to their needs including legal, housing, and economic support.”

Laura Berry, executive director of ICADV reflected on the impact of the race, saying, “ICADV’s mission since 1980 has been to prevent and eliminate violence and we fulfill the mission by providing comprehensive and inclusive services that increase survivor’s safety and support financial stability. Funds raised from the 21st annual Race Away From Domestic Violence will help ICADV reach that goal.”

“DVN is proud to partner with ICADV to work towards our shared goal of eliminating domestic violence,” said Kelly McBride, executive director of the Domestic Violence Network. “We are deeply committed to furthering our work to end the culture that leads to domestic violence, and this partnership allows us to pool our resources to address systemic issues that leave many behind.”

Participants can expect creative activities for kids as well as water and healthy snacks for participants. After the race, there will be an awards ceremony to highlight the fastest participants and top fundraisers.

It will be held on August 10. The 5K course will begin at the IU Michael A. Carroll Stadium. It offers views of the White River and the Indianapolis Zoo.

Pre-register for the Race Away here.