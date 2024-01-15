Roland Martin talks Dr. King’s ‘economic legacy’ at Madam Walker’s 42nd MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is gearing up for its 42nd Annual MLK Day of Celebration on Monday, starting at noon, with doors opening at 11 a.m. The event is dedicated to honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, journalist and political commentator Roland Martin, host of “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” will serve as the guest speaker. Martin aims to explore the economic dimensions of Dr. King’s legacy, spanning historical perspectives to present-day realities and the future.

Referencing Dr. King’s involvement in the Poor People’s Campaign and support for striking sanitation workers in Memphis in 1968, Martin plans to speak on the economic aspects often overlooked in discussions surrounding MLK’s legacy. Martin said, “When you think about the history of Madame CJ Walker, her businesses and role as an economic engine. It’s fitting to have the conversation there because we have to talk about black economics.”

Martin also talked about reclaiming the radicalness of Dr. King’s legacy, stating, “We’ve treated him like some civil rights mascot… we’ve stripped him of what he and others were fighting for,” he said.

The Madam Walker Theatre will mark its 97th anniversary in December 2024. It stands as the only Black-owned building on Indiana Avenue from the 1920s that exists today.

Admission to the event is free, and registration is required.