Safe Surrender: Baby Amelia ‘box blessing’ honored at Lawrence Fire Department

(Provided Photo/City of Lawrence)
by: Amicia Ramsey
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – In an effort for infant safety, the Lawrence Fire Department celebrated its Safe Haven Baby site location.

Friday, the department paid homage to Baby Amelia, an abandoned infant whose legacy fuels the mission of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. She was discovered and adopted in 2014. Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded in 2016 by Monica Kelsey, a survivor of infant abandonment. Now her life’s mission is to end infant abandonment and advocate for the Safe Haven Law.

According to LFD, in the past year, they’ve recorded 17 infants finding care through their program, highlighting the impact of their anonymous surrender option for mothers in crisis.

Midwest Remediation, along with anonymous donors, covered installation costs. It’s equipped with silent alarms to alert first responders to any surrendered infant. Adoption follows swiftly, connecting these infants with families prepared for foster care to adopt.

(Provided Photo/City of Lawrence)

