Saturday morning crash leaves one dead, two injured

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a crash that left one dead and two more injured Saturday morning in Johnson County, police say.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to reports of a vehicle accident around 4:44 a.m. in the 6000 block of County Road East 400 South in Franklin, Indiana, a half hour south of Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with three people inside, including the driver. Officers pronounced one person dead at the scene.

One person was taken to IU Methodist Hospital via Lifeline and another was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by ambulance for their injuries.

Officers say County Road 400 South between US 31 and County Road 600 East will be closed while investigators work to determine the cause of the incident.

The person who died in the crash has not been identified. No further information is available at this time.