Senior citizen bus rolls over in Westfield, 11 people taken to hospital

(Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department)
Kyla Russell
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A bus transporting senior citizens rolled over Wednesday morning in Westfield, according to the Carmel Fire Department and the Westfield Fire Department.

A van and an SUV collided, WFD said in a Facebook post.

CFD said 11 people are being taken to the hospital, WFD said 12 people were involved and 4 were taken to local hospitals.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and East 151st Street in Westfield.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

