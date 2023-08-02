Senior citizen bus rolls over in Westfield, 11 people taken to hospital

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A bus transporting senior citizens rolled over Wednesday morning in Westfield, according to the Carmel Fire Department and the Westfield Fire Department.

A van and an SUV collided, WFD said in a Facebook post.

CFD said 11 people are being taken to the hospital, WFD said 12 people were involved and 4 were taken to local hospitals.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and East 151st Street in Westfield.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.