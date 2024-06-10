Several road closures related to Noblesville’s Reimagine Pleasant Street project will begin soon

Reimagine Pleasant Street closure schedules will be adjusted in coordination with INDOT’s State Road 32 Project at 8th, 9th, and 10th streets. Beginning on or after Saturday, June 15, Pleasant Street between 8th and 10th streets will be closed. The 8th Street and 10th Street intersections with Pleasant Street will remain open. (Provided Photo/City of Noblesville)

(THE REPORTER) — Road closures will soon begin as part of Noblesville’s Reimagine Pleasant Street project.

The closure schedule was recently updated to help improve traffic flow with other active construction projects nearby. The Reimagine Pleasant Street closure schedules will be adjusted in coordination with INDOT’s State Road 32 Project at 8th, 9th, and 10th streets.

Beginning on or after Saturday, June 15, Pleasant Street between 8th and 10th streets will be closed. The 8th Street and 10th Street intersections with Pleasant Street will remain open.

After SR 32 and 8th Street is open to traffic, anticipated to be mid-July, Pleasant Street will be closed between 8th and 12th streets. The 8th Street and 12th Street intersections with Pleasant Street will remain open. 10th Street will also be closed between Vine Street and Washington Street.

Residents will have access to their properties throughout construction.

For more details about the project and up-to-date closures, please visit ReimaginePleasantSt.com.