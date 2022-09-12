Local

Sheriff: 33 dogs living in ‘deplorable conditions’ seized in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than thirty dogs living in “deplorable conditions” were found Friday in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.

The sheriff’s office worked to find temporary placement for the dogs until they could be evaluated. Many dogs are staying at the Putnam County Animal Shelter inside of temporary shelters made by inmates of the Putnam County Jail.

Dr. Jason Huff with West Central Veterinary Services took three of the dogs that were in the worst conditions and is working hard to try to save them, according to an update from the sheriff’s office on Sunday afternoon.

Some of the other dogs have been taken to Indiana GSD & Siberian Husky Rescue, Inc. for foster care.

The sheriff’s office thanked citizens for the donations of clean kennels and emphasized the expense of the treatment needed.

The office also asked anyone able to donate a kennel to contact Tammy Eastham by email at putnamecoanimalcare@gmail.com.

Other donations can be made through the Putnam County Animal Care and Control’s Venmo account, and there is an Amazon page created to purchase food and supplies.