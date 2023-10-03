Search
Sheriff: Fatal crash closes Mauxferry Road in Johnson County

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has closed a section of Mauxferry Road in Franklin, Indiana, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Duane Burgess, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Mauxferry Road. That’s a mostly rural area about three miles south of downtown Franklin, just west of U.S. 31.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, Burgess says.

Mauxferry Road is closed between County Road 200 South and County Road 250 South will be closed for several hours Tuesday morning while investigators collect evidence.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the driver or say what led to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

