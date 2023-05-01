Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old girl missing from Shelby Co.

The Shelby County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Sydney Eve Baker, a 17-year-old W, F, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, Brown hair with Hazel eyes. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 17-year-old girl missing from Shelby County.

Sydney Baker was last seen around midnight Sunday in Morristown, 25 miles east of Indianapolis.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Baker was described by police as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pajama pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff at -317-398-6661 or 911.