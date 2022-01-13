Local

South side diner Edwards Drive-In closes after more than 60 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Edwards Drive-In, a well-known ’50s-style diner on the city’s south side, is closed after 64 years of operation.

Operators made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The restaurant was on Sherman Drive, just north of Raymond Street.

“Our last day of operation was January 8, 2022,” the post said. “Circumstances beyond our control prohibit us from giving our fabulous and loyal customers the goodbye you rightfully deserve. We are genuinely appreciative of your patronage and are grateful for your business and support for over 64 years.”

The company also runs a food truck, the Dashboard Diner, which will continue operating.

“We are proud of the restaurant our grandparents and parents started 64 years ago and the legacy it has become,” the company said on Facebook. “In many ways, saying goodbye to the restaurant is like saying goodbye to a loved one. There are so many wonderful memories and relationships attached to this building that we know for us, it is like losing a part of our family.

The restaurant was featured on the Travel Channel show “Man vs. Food” in 2010, showing its signature tenderloin sandwich.