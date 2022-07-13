Local

Suspect arrested for rape of 10-year-old girl who was reportedly brought to Indiana for abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — Police in Ohio have arrested a suspect in the rape of a 10-year-old girl who reportedly traveled to Indiana to get an abortion.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the suspect, Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County, Ohio, on Wednesday morning on a charge of rape.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost acknowledged the arrest in a statement Wednesday.

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child,” Yost said in the statement. “I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street.”

The case captured national attention after an Indianapolis doctor said the 10-year-old traveled to Indiana to get an abortion because Ohio’s new abortion law.

The Ohio law, triggered by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, bans abortion procedures after about six weeks into pregnancy.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard originally told the story to the IndyStar.

President Joe Biden referenced the story during a July 8 news conference on executive actions on access to abortion.

Media outlets and AG Yost had begun to publicly question whether the story was true.

Yost told Fox News in an interview that there was “not a whisper’ of evidence to support the story.