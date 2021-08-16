Local

Teenage twins, woman from Fishers killed in South Carolina crash

Melissa Parker was arrested in connection with a crash killing three Fishers teens on Aug. 16, 2021. (Provided Photo/Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WISH) — Teenage twins and a woman from Fishers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina early Monday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:06 a.m. on Interstate 26 about 5 miles north of Spartanburg.

Melissa Ann Parker, 43, of Spartanburg, was driving a Hummer westbound in an eastbound lane and hit a Kia sedan head-on. Three of the four people in the car died at the scene: 17-year-old Elleana Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna Foster. Elleana and Isabella Gaddis were twins and students at Hamilton Southeastern High School. Foster graduated from the school this spring, according to a spokesperson.

The fourth person was transported to a local hospital.

Highway patrol says it is unclear if the four people in the Kia were wearing seatbelts.

Parker fled the scene on foot and was quickly apprehended. She is charged with three counts of DUI with death, three counts of hit-and-run with death and one count of hit-and-run with personal injury.