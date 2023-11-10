The Midtown Holiday Home Tour showcases decked halls, classic cars at four distinctive homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is slated for this weekend, taking place on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12.

Presented as a cherished winter tradition, this annual event invites attendees to explore four exceptional homes, adorned with festive décor courtesy of local decorators, florists, and shops. Among the featured residences are the prestigious Indiana Governor’s Residence and the historic Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

In addition to the enchanting interiors, each home will showcase a collection of unique classic cars and even an antique sleigh, providing an extra layer of holiday charm for attendees to enjoy.

Visit each residence from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, tickets for the Midtown Holiday Home Tour are priced at $25 and can be conveniently purchased at midtownindy.org. Alternatively, credit and debit card transactions are accepted on-site at 1230 North Delaware Street throughout the event.

It’s important to note that all proceeds from this festive occasion contribute to Midtown Indy’s ongoing initiatives to activate, connect, advocate, and revitalize the Midtown district. By participating in the tour, attendees not only indulge in the holiday spirit but also play a crucial role in supporting the community’s broader development goals.

The featured homes on this year’s tour include: