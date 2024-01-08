UIndy offering virtual class ahead of total solar eclipse

FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. It’s only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America. On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to learn more about the upcoming total solar eclipse?

The University of Indianapolis is offering virtual classes to anyone who would like to explore eclipses’ science, history, literature, and cultural impact through human history.

The total eclipse on April 8 is expected to have a profound impact on Indianapolis and other communities along the path of totality who witness this spectacular natural phenomenon.

The class Discover Together: Eclipses will feature each week a curated set of resources and suggested activities for participants to read, watch, and react to on the class website.

According to a release, participants will learn about the major scientific discoveries and advances that have been the result of solar eclipses or about Indiana’s earliest recorded eclipse.

Participants will also be taught to help make a well-informed plan for an enjoyable eclipse experience and provide opportunities to share observations and experiences after the event.

The course will begin the week of Jan. 16 and continue through the week of April 29. The cost is $10, with fee waivers available for high school students or those with financial need.

For more information or to sign up for the class, click here.