Local

Video captures Neo-Nazis marching streets of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about members of Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Patriot Front posted on Telegram about marching in Indianapolis. According to their website, Indiana is one of their most active states. They’ve also posted images of recent activity in Noblesville.

Brendan Bow provided News 8 with a video of the march. The video has 340,000 views.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement: “Hate has no place in Indianapolis. The individuals who marched Downtown yesterday do not represent the values of our community, and we condemn their message in the strongest terms possible.”

News 8’s Adam Pinsker set up an interview with Democratic Secretary of State candidate, Destiny Wells. When the march happened, Wells was only a couple blocks away at the LaborFest, a rally put on by pro-union groups on Monument Circle. She says she’s calling on the state’s Republican leadership to condemn Patriot Front.

“As an attorney who has dealt with civil rights law, of course they have a first amendment right, but lets think about this. We talk about the days when the KKK used to march down the streets of Indiana, and we have distanced ourselves from that moment in time. I would say we have boomeranged back, where we have those same elements of hate,” Wells said.

Brendan Bow, the citizen who captured the video of the march happening, told News 8 he’s embarrassed that Patriot Front came to Indianapolis.

“Frankly, I think it’s embarrassing were still dealing with these issues. Having armed people in the streets trying to intimidate minorities, and trying to intimidate people around them, [and] too scared to even show their face. I think it’s a level of cowardness and backwardness that shouldn’t be there,” Bow said.

🤡🤡🤡🤡

Watch out for the Nazis downtown, Indy

🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/bhwrCbKE01 — Brendan Bow (@pope_brendictus) September 3, 2022

I heard there were 30 cosplaying racists down the street earlier today, while there were hundreds of pro-union folks a block away celebrating LaborFest. This is literally fascism versus democracy. The choice isn’t hard. #VoteBlueIn2022 https://t.co/mgqearayS5 pic.twitter.com/7PVlgJcS6m — Destiny Wells (@TheDestinyWells) September 3, 2022 Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells (D).

U.S. Representative André Carson said in a statement:

“The values this group represents are dangerous to democracy. I condemn this show of hatred—these extremist views should not represent Indianapolis or the majority of its residents.”

U.S. Senator Todd Young said in a statement:

“There is no place for hate in our country, and I condemn all hate groups and rallies from any political background that promote violence. As your U.S. Senator, I have and will continue to work on policies that bring Hoosiers together.”