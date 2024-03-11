White River Greenway north extension project underway

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — On or after Monday, work will begin on the White River Greenway north extension project in Carmel. During construction, the greenway will remain open; however, trail users should be mindful of construction work and any posted signage.

The project includes extending the greenway north to 146th Street as well as the construction of a river overlook, parking lot, and year-round restrooms. Once complete, the White River Greenway will span over five miles in Carmel. The project is in partnership with Conner Prairie and is part of a regional effort to expand the greenway and turn attention toward the area’s most significant natural resource: the White River.

Improvements are funded by a $4 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant as well as by the Park Board with over $1 million in park and recreation impact fees. The READI grant, provided by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation through the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority, was awarded in 2022 to support expanding the greenway.

Trails and connectivity contribute to ecological, economic, and health benefits in the community. The trail extension supports Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s goal to embrace the White River as outlined in the 2020-2024 Comprehensive Park and Recreation Master Plan.