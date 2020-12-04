WISH-TV helps raise more than $99,000 for Mozel Sanders Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced that WISH-TV has helped raise more than $99,000 for the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

Through an on-air and digital effort, WISH-TV’s text-to-donate campaign raised more than $55,000 to support the foundation. The Thanksgiving Day initiatives of the Mozel Sanders Foundation were also supported in partnership with Financial Center First Credit Union and through a small army of generous volunteers and additional financial backers. Additional local contributions totaled nearly $44,000, bringing total funds raised to just under $100,000.

“As an Indianapolis native, I have witnessed the positive impact the Mozel Sanders Foundation has made through the years,” said McCoy. “WISH-TV continues to be committed to supporting diverse initiatives across our community, and we’re extremely proud to partner with the foundation to help the underserved in our community.”

“Our goal is that no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving Day,” said Stephanie Sanders, COO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation. “We are grateful that our partnership with WISH-TV has helped more Hoosiers understand and benefit from our work in the community.”

Now in its 49th year of serving the Indianapolis community, the Mozel Sanders Foundation annually serves up to 40,000 people on Thanksgiving Day. The foundation also distributes the Rev. Roosevelt Sanders Scholarship in conjunction with these efforts. This year’s scholarship funds were earmarked specifically to benefit workers deemed essential during the pandemic.