WISH-TV launches Diya TV on digital subchannel 8.4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), today announced the launch of Diya TV on WISH-TV digital subchannel 8.4 over-the-air. Diya TV programming is geared toward Indian American and South Asian interests in the United States, with programming rooted in news and investigative journalism in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

“The South Asian community is a growing, yet underserved community in media in the Indianapolis DMA,” said McCoy. “By distributing Diya TV on our subchannel, we can improve the media experience for this community in our viewing area”

“We are grateful to partner with WISH-TV to bring Diya TV to Indianapolis”, said Diya TV Founder & CEO Ravi Kapur. “The Indian American population is the second largest immigrant group in the state of Indiana, and we intend to bring a vibrant mix of local, national, and international programming to one of America’s fastest growing demographics”

Across the country, Indian Americans and South Asians are making an impact in all sectors of American life, and Diya TV is the only U.S.-based network documenting it all. In 2019, Diya TV was on hand in Mumbai, India for the first NBA India Games featuring the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, and secured exclusive interviews with Pacers board member Steven Simon, Kings CEO Vivek Ranadive, and basketball icon Larry Bird, among others. The network also covered the budding Indiana-India partnership spearheaded by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on that trip.

Diya TV can be received in Indianapolis over-the-air using a standard antenna. For more information and instructions to re-scan your television to get Diya TV, visit WISHTV.com/diya-tv.