Local pottery offering fun and personalized gifts for Moms in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – As Mother’s Day approaches, many are looking for ways to make the day extra special.

Families can get creative at Pottery by You on the north side and make personalized gifts for Mom. From customized picture frames, and handmade pottery to specialized wine glasses, there are many ways to add a personal touch to the day. Pottery by You offers a variety of projects for all skill levels so that everyone can get involved.

One popular option is to create custom pottery that moms can use daily, such as a mug or dinner plate. Store manager, Liz Englert told News 8 that it is so easy anyone can make this Mother’s Day unforgettable with just a little creativity.

No appointment is needed however, those who want to participate in Mother’s Day activities are encouraged to call ahead of their arrival. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.