Local women in business meet to connect, share stories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis women who work in business met to connect and share stories.

It’s was at an event called Linking Indy Women. It’s a place meant for creative women working in technology-driven and business fields to meet and network

News 8’s Brittany Lewis stopped by Wednesday morning to check out the group.

She talked to one of the group’s founders, Sarah Lacey.

Lacey described the group, what sparked the idea for the group and how women can get involved.

In addition, she talked to Jen Hadley, the founder of Fizzology.

For more on this story, click on the video.