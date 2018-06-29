Madison County building to reopen after asbestos removal

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Court will once again be in session at a central Indiana county building that was closed in December for asbestos removal.

The Anderson Herald-Bulletin reports that Madison County’s judicial system will return to the county government center on July 9. Other government offices, which are still under construction, are expected to open before August.

Madison County employees moved out of the downtown Anderson building late last year for the planned $3.5 million project. But contractors say they found more asbestos — delaying the opening and upping the project’s cost to $4.5 million

Asbestos was once commonly used in insulation and fireproofing material. Exposure can increase the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma and other ailments.