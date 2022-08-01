News

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Ookla: Cox provides fastest internet service

The latest Ookla speedtest intelligence report, released last week, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2022.

The company’s median speed was logged as 196.73 Mbps.

Verizon, which had finished on top in the first three months of 2022, fell to fourth with a median speed of 171.01 Mbps. Verizon had captured the top spot every quarter since the start of 2020.

Banana Boat recalls hair and scalp sunscreen

Banana Boat is recalling certain cans of its Hair and Scalp spray sunscreen over low levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer in humans.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumers should immediately stop using the product if it came from any of the three batches recalled.

Oil prices drop before OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices are slipping ahead of an upcoming OPECT+ meeting.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties and Allies Including Russia, the group known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to decide on September output.

Southwest has hired 10,000 employees so far this year

Southwest says it has hired 10,000 new employees in 2022 and plans to bring on between 3,000 and 5,000 more.

Southwest also announced its first-ever remote roles and reports seeing strong demand for the positions.

Yard: Taylor Swift’s jet emitted the most Co2 of any celebrity jet in 2022

Taylor Swift’s jet emitted more co-2 than any other celebrity jet so far this year, according to a recent study from digital marketing firm Yard.

Yard found Swift’s jet has emitted over 1,200 metric tons more carbon dioxide than the jet of the runner-up Floyd Mayweather.

Swift’s team defended her by saying that she often loans out her jet to other people.