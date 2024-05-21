Where does Indiana’s talent pool venture after graduating?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As part of an ongoing discussion about educational equity and disparities faced by college students and graduates, particularly Black and Hispanic students in higher education, attention is now shifting to the trajectories of these students once they graduate: Where does Indiana’s talent pool venture after graduating? Are they staying in the state or, perhaps, seeking greener pastures elsewhere?

The questions were explored in a conversation with WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, delving into the dynamics of post-graduation decisions among Hoosier talent.

The correlation between graduates’ majors and their choice to either stay in Indiana or seek opportunities elsewhere cannot be overlooked. According to the trend, a pattern exists, over time, that there is a decrease in the retention rate of talent within the state. This raises an important question: Is Indiana experiencing brain drain, or is it simply deficient in providing adequate opportunities to retain its skilled workforce?

“It’s not unique to just Indiana,” Ekiyor said of the issue, expressing his belief that, because people are moving past the educational phases of their lives after having grown up in Indiana, they would like to experience difference scenery and have different experiences.

“You want to see something different,” Ekiyor said.