Multicultural News

Zionsville jeweler ends use of Russian-sourced diamonds, stones

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — As sanctions continue to rock the Russian economy, some businesses in central Indiana are vowing to remove Russian products.

One such business is Robert Goodman Jewelers in Zionsville.

Store owner Bob Goodman is a third-generation jeweler. Goodman and his wife, Rose-Marie Goodman, have run the business for 21 years. When it comes to their work, Bob Goodman says, it’s about more than what is in the glass cases — it’s about calling out injustice.

“Without equity, we can’t talk about equality,” Goodman said. “Part of our ethos is, we believe in transparency as far as our business. Stones, metal, and things like that. We believe in ethical sourcing.”

Goodman says that when Russia invaded Ukraine, he and his wife started asking themselves and their suppliers what they were going to do about Russian-sourced materials.

As a result, the Goodmans committed to ending their use of diamonds and gems from Russia. It may be a small part, but, according to Rose-Marie Goodman, it’s theirs to play.

“The common person loses their voice and their power, and you want to take care of those people,” Goodman said.

Rose-Marie Goodman says taking is a stand “is just who they are” and they have to be true to it.

“I’m very comfortable and at ease with what we’re doing. And we’re going to keep doing it,” Goodman said.

The Goodmans also believe it’s important for a community to rely on itself, and, sometimes, that means providing space and advocating for others. On March 20, the Goodmans will host a Black Jewelry Designers and Makers pop-up event in their store from noon to 4 p.m.